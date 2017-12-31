Réveillon de la St Sylvestre: Animation 5 étoiles - Buffet gastronomique par Chef Lalaina Lartistika - 31 décembre 2017

Notre Rendez-Vous Premium avec Chef Lalaina le 31 décembre 2017 à 20h

au New Royal Palace Joinville le Pont Paris.

Programmation:

20h -21h30 "Apéro Offert."

21h-23h Buffet Gastronomique du Chef,

Anim'Kaloy by Mahents Mahe Lyson, Tycii Ra, Les Bandys "Nahr Railovy et Mister Fa "

Buffet Dessert signé Chocolaterie Robert et Lartistika

Soft Offert pendant le dîner.

23h Open Dancefloor par Dj Lova TrenteQuatre et Dj Thierry Juice

23h40 Show Deco Live Inédit d'une Pièce Montée by Lartistika Lal Cor Rav assisté par Herizo Ralambo

00h00 Fin du Show en Artifice et Coupe de Champagne Happy New Year offert !!



Feu au Dancefloor jusqu'au petit matin !!!



Réservation et Confirmation au: 0783558222 N.R.